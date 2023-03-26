Cody Rhodes Shares First Look at WrestleMania 39 Ring Gear

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 next week at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. A win for Rhodes would give his legendary family its first WWE world championship and would be the culmination of a pro wrestling journey that began all the way back in 2006. A significant chapter of that story was when Rhodes chose to leave WWE in 2016 in an attempt to make a name for himself on the independent scene. This resulted in him working for a wide variety of promotions, most notably Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, before being a key figure in launching All Elite Wrestling as the No. 2 wrestling promotion in the world in 2019.

To celebrate his journey, Rhodes posted a photo of the weight belt he'll wear to the ring for his match with Reigns. You can see the names of every promotion he's worked for handwritten on the inside of the belt

In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/IYJDoWsRPL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023

"Small spoiler I guess, I was trying to come up with this idea for a weight belt for a very specific PLE or pay-per-view, whatever you wanna call it where I wrote every independent promotion I worked at on it," Rhodes told Hot 97 back in February when discussing the custom belt. "Because that was the most important thing I did. This connection with these fans and getting to know them and grassroots and that became really my bread and butter."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. TBA

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!