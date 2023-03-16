Watch UFC's Conor McGregor Drop an F-Bomb During a Fox News Interview

The UFC's Conor McGregor was a guest on Hannity this week to discuss the $1 million donation he was giving to Tunnels to Towers, a charity organization helping 9/11 first responders, and wound up accidentally dropping an f-bomb on live TV. McGregor was speaking with Frank Siller, the CEO of the organization, when the two-time world champion slipped up — "I wanted to say, your brother Stephen (a first responder who died during the terrorist attack) is a f—ing... excuse me, is a hero."

Frank didn't mind the comment, joking with McGregor by saying, "You had it right the first time!" McGregor later apologized, saying, "I would have to curse on Fox. I apologize."

Conor McGregor dropped an F-Bomb on Hannity 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BcssALX9jS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

