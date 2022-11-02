Conor McGregor Is Unrecognizable Without Iconic Beard in Halloween Pics

Conor McGregor went above and beyond for Halloween, as he decided to not only wear a costume with the family but he also went completely clean-shaven, and that definitely caught fans by surprise. McGregor took on the guise of a pilot, while Dee Devlin and the rest of the family donned great costumes as well. The pilot costume looked great, but many fans were more taken by McGregor's clean-shaven look, as the UFC great typically has a full beard or at least some scruff, and in recent photos that was also the case. It looks like he decided to switch things up for Halloween, and you can find the new photo in the post below.

McGregor shared a host of photos from the family's Halloween festivities, which seems to have included dinner at a restaurant and some trick-or-treating. McGregor posted the photos with the caption "Verified The sky is the limit, come fly with me. #happyhalloween @theblackforgeinn ❤️"

McGregor has gone clean-shaven before, but it doesn't happen all the time. The last time around he went even further though, getting his head shaved as well. As for why this could just be to shake things up, but perhaps this is also related to McGregor's new role in the upcoming Road House reboot from Amazon Studios.

Amazon's announcement on social media stated "Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House." The reimagined Road House is set to be directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman, and the film will also feature Jake Gyllenhaal ((Spider-Man: Far From Home), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast), Arturo Castro (Broad City), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), and Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan).

Gyllenhaal will be playing "a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but 'soon discovers that not everything is what it seem in this tropical paradise.'" There's no word on who McGregor will play as of yet.