Dakota Kai Saves Bayley From Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown saw the return of Dakota Kai who had been noticeably absent from Damage CTRL's side last week. Bayley addressed the crowd about her decision to face the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania, stating she was tired of the group laughing behind her back. She thought her winning the Royal Rumble would actually get them to support her but it did the opposite.

Dakota Kai rushed to the ring to ask Bayley why she was saying such horrible things about the group, including her not being Bayley's friend. Bayley is apprehensive at first, not willing to trust that Kai is truly on her side. She asks where Kai was last week but Kai waves her off, claiming she was getting checked by the doctors because she's so close to being cleared to wrestle.

Bayley is still confused by the whole ordeal, even moreso when Kai abandons her while Asuka, Kairi Sane and SKY surround the ring. Kai reenters the ring with a chair ala Seth Rollins turning on the shield. Bayley turns around and sees Kai holding the chair above her head, ducking out of the way as Kai slams the chair against the other members of Damage CTRL. They, as well as Bayley and possibly even Kai herself are incredibly confused by the whole ordeal. It remains to be seen if this is a swerve or if Kai is actually on Bayley's side heading into WrestleMania.

Kai has been aligned with Bayley since SummerSlam 2022 when she introduced both SKY and Kai to the WWE Universe. Both women had previously been released by the company. They quickly formed a group that would later be known as Damage CTRL. Sane would be the next acquisition when she made her WWE return at WWE Crown Jewel. Asuka would be the last member to join just before WWE Survivor Series 2023 when Team Becky wrestled Damage CTRL.

Though the group has remained a hot commodity, it wasn't until a recent episode of WWE Raw where The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Sane) would reunite and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time in their careers. SKY won the 2023 women's MITB contract to cash in at any time for a title shot. She cashed that briefcase in at SummerSlam 2023 where Bianca Belair defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka. The reign didn't last long as SKY's music hit shortly after and she sprinted to the ring, pinning Belair in less than thirty seconds to win her fourth WWE title.

