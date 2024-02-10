Bianca Belair Qualifies for Women's Elimination Chamber on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown saw yet another qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber when Bianca Belair took on Michin. On WWE Raw, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for her first Chamber match.

Coming out of the women's Royal Rumble, Belair made it clear she still wants her WrestleMania match (because let's be honest, you can't spell WrestleMania without EST!) Belair tried to put away Michin early with the KOD but Michin was able to counter the move -- at least this time. As the match progressed, Michin got a good amount of momentum behind her. Neither woman was ready to give up and that was clear as Michin countered the KOD for a second time. She hits the Eat Defeat on Belair, knocking her to the outside of the ring momentarily. She picks Belair up and calls for the Styles Clash. Belair uses a back body drop to get out of it and puts her into the KOD for a third time, but this time she hits it, making her the second woman to qualify for the 2024 women's Elimination Chamber.

This is Belair's second time qualifying for the Chamber match. In 2022, Belair competed against Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Piper Niven for a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Belair would walk out of the match as the winner and go onto Mania to wrestle -- and defeat -- Becky Lynch. Belair's record-setting reign lasted over 400 days. She lost the championship at Night of Champions against Asuka.

The field for the Elimination Chamber is slowly building and it's no short of star-studded. WWE has briefly teased a potential match between Rhea Ripley and "The Man" Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, but in order for Lynch to make that match official, she must survive the Chamber. Liv Morgan has also made her intentions clear that she wants her revenge on Ripley, and she has a qualifying match of her own next week. As it stands, Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion, surpassing over 300 days as a dominating force in the division. Her next challenge will be against Nia Jax in a title match at the Elimination Chamber. If Ripley can defeat Jax just as she has the rest of the division, her road to WrestleMania will become a lot more clear.

