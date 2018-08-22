Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse Booked for Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell‘s first match was officially announced on Tuesday night, as Daniel Bryan will team with his wife Brie Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

Bryan and Miz wrestled for the first time in several years at SummerSlam on Sunday night, and the match ended in controversy when Mayrse handed her husband a pair of brass knuckles. He cleverly hid them from the referee and punched Bryan square in the face, knocking him out for the pinfall.

Miz opened SmackDown Live by celebrating his rivalry with Bryan finally being over. Bryan approached the ring calling Miz a coward.

“I told everyone that I would come out of retirement and I did. I told everyone that I was going to punch you in the face at SummerSlam and I did,” Bryan said to Miz. “So trust me when I tell you that I am going to expose you for what you really are. And that’s as a wannabee Hollywood star cosplaying as a professional wrestler.

Bryan’s words prompted Maryse to tell him to stay retired and change his name to “Daniel Bella.”

Bella’s old music hit and Maryse quickly rolled out of the ring. Miz approached Bella trying to avoid conflict, but was punched in the face multiple times before spilling out of the ring. Bryan then joined his wife in the ring and broke the news that SmackDown Live general manager Paige had made the mixed tag match official for the Sept. 16 event in San Antonio, Texas.

Minutes later Miz and Maryse approached Paige backstage begging for the match to be called off, which she refused.

Miz and Maryse have not teamed together since WrestleMania 33 when they took on John Cena and Nikki Bella in a mixed tag match. Cena and Nikki were victorious, but the big moment of the match came moments after when Cena got on one knee and proposed to Bella after several years of dating. The two would remain engaged until a month before the wedding day when Nikki announced that the two had split.

Bella’s last in-ring appearance came at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in January. Both of the Bella Twins were also ringside at SummerSlam to see Ronda Rousey beat Alexa Bliss to become Raw Women’s Champion.