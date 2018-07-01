Daniel Bryan Unsure If WWE Can Book a Long-Term Story Between Himself and The Miz

Daniel Bryan feud with The Miz stretches all the way back to his original run on NXT back in 2010. But when asked in a recent interview if the feud could last all the way up to WrestleMania 35, the former WWE Champion wasn’t so sure.

“I am definitely up for it,” Bryan said on an episode of the Gorilla Position podcast in May when asked about that possibility. “I will answer it with a question. Do you trust WWE with telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? Lie, what in the last several years has show to you that something like that is possible here?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The podcast host, James Delow, responded by saying WWE managed to payoff a long-running story with Bryan once before in his feud with The Authority, which lasted from SummerSlam 2013 through WrestleMania XXX.

“Yeah, if something accidentally happens and, yeah, they’ve got no control over it, it’s possible that it can happen.”

Bryan was cleared to return to the ring after two years of retirement in March, and he was reunited with The Miz on SmackDown Live as a result of the Superstar Shake-up a month later.

The two have only had a couple of interactions since. Bryan was sidetracked for two months by a feud with Big Cass at Backlash at Money in the Bank, then was attacked by the Bludgeon Brothers in a No. 1 contender’s gauntlet match before getting his hands on the Miz.

Bryan followed-up in the interview by saying he hopes the WWE creative team starts up the feud sooner rather than later.

“I think that would be awesome, I think it would be something that the fans would be excited to see, whether or not we can prolong — because people want to see me punch Miz in the face,” Bryan said. “I want to punch Miz in the face. Whether we can prolong that on television for that period of time? I don’t know.”

His original feud with Miz took place in 2010, where he won the United States Championship from “The A-Lister” at the Night of Champions pay-per-view.

Their program was reignited in 2016 when Miz, as the Intercontinental Champion, berated Bryan in a famous Talking Smack promo about how he was being disrepected and how Bryan was a coward for not wrestling anymore.

Miz was also interviewed by Delow on the podcast and, keeping somewhat in character, he gave his thoughts on Bryan’s return to action.

“People always bring up the incident on Talking Smack,” Miz said. “And what did I do on there that was so terrible? If you do remember, and nobody really does, remember exactly what happens, everybody just talks about Talking Smack. But they don’t really look in and see what happened. On there, I came in there, and Daniel Bryan came at me. He called me a coward, which wasn’t the worst part about it. It was him saying I have a ‘soft style’ of wrestling. Which really kind of triggered everything.”

“I said the truth. I said everything that people don’t say, but I said it and I owned it and I said it to his face,” he continued. “And Daniel Bryan’s all about fighting for his dreams. But on that day, he wasn’t fighting for his dreams. He walked away. he turned around and walked away because I was expecting to get hit.”

He went on to say he doesn’t believe Bryan is at the same level he was at four years ago when he won the WWE Championship.

“He’s not at the caliber that I’m at right now,” Miz said.