The Rock Teases Massive New Venture Just as Roman Reigns Breaks His WrestleMania Record

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not appear at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, despite heavy speculation from fans that he might in order to finally set up a program with Roman Reigns upon unifying the WWE and Universal Championships. He did however take to Instagram to tease a new venture that he hyped up as possibly his biggest yet. This coming from the man that is already one of the highest-paid actors in the world, one of the co-owners of the XFL, has a popular biographical show on NBC and has numerous successful business ventures like his Project Rock partnership with Under Armor and his Teremana Tequila brand.

“I’m an entrepreneur, founder and industrialist and I absolutely love what I do, which is putting in the work with my own two hands,” Johnson wrote. “Building global brands, creating quality products and most importantly, taking care of and meeting the needs of the consumers. The people. We’ve been fortunate to have built out such a diverse and successful portfolio, but as always we gotta stay humble & hungry – keep building up and out. We’re cooking up some very exciting ideas & initiatives for 2022, 23 and beyond – that could become my biggest ventures yet…Inspired. More to come.”

Could Johnson have been speaking about getting back in the ring? It’s unlikely given the first hashtag he added to the post was for his production company, Seven Bucks Productions. But the timing of the post is interesting as Reigns broke one of Johnson’s biggest career records on Sunday night by competing in his sixth WrestleMania main event. Johnson only competed in five, with his last being WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Both Johnson and Reigns have teased the idea of a WrestleMania matchup and next year’s WrestleMania 39, taking place in Inglewood, California just outside of Los Angeles, seems like the ideal spot. But Johnson told ComicBook last November that, if he does come back, it won’t be for another championship run like he did a decade ago.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense,” Johnson said.

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”