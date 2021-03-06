Dwayne Johnson Wins HCA Trailerblazer Award, Dedicates It To His Father

✖

There are few people who have had a career like Dwayne Johnson. The Rock got his start in wrestling before becoming one of the most famous Hollywood stars in history. In fact, a sitcom about Johnson's younger years recently premiered on NBC. In honor of his lifetime of success, The Rock was recently awarded HCA's Trailblazer Award. After being presented with a video that showcased his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Johnson spoke about his privilege and luck in the industry.

"I want to say first, thank you to the Hollywood Critics Association for this incredible honor," Johnson says in his acceptance speech. The actor goes on to thank his friends and explain how "lucky" he is. "How privileged we all are to be in the position we’re in this wild world of Hollywood," he added. "If we're lucky enough and we're fortunate enough to be in a position where you can make somebody feel good and you can create moments for them that they will never forget for the rest of their lives, that is power."

Johnson goes on to dedicate the award to his father, Rocky Johnson, who passed away last year. "Man, that guy was a trailblazer," Johnson shared. You can watch the full acceptance speech in the video below:

This is not the only award Johnson has received this year. The Profile recently named him "The Most Likable Person in the World."

Johnson will soon be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was revealed recently that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood. He will also soon be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres in 2020 but was postponed until this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson also has Netflix's Red Notice, which is an action/comedy/thriller that's set to star Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. As for Young Rock, you can read a description of the show below:

"Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

You can watch Young Rock on Tuesday nights on NBC.