Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For Making Young Rock NBC’s “Biggest Comedy Launch in Years”

Young Rock premiered on NBC last week and followed Dwyane Johson AKA The Rock through his childhood. The series is showing Johnson's life in 1982, 1987, and 1990 as well as featuring a fictional future in which he runs for president. The show's debut earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, which currently stands at 88%. The Rock took to Instagram yesterday to thank fans for their support and for making Young Rock NBC's "biggest comedy launch in years."

"I want to thank you guys so much for tuning into Young Rock," Johnson says in the video. "You guys made Young Rock NBC’s biggest comedy launch in years, since 2017. Thank you so much…. I was so moved by your genuine comments and how much you loved the show. You loved, of course, the family element and everything you guys released to. You love this walk down memory lane of my wild, wild upbringing." He added, "Not a day goes by where I do not count my blessings." You can watch the full video in the post below:

"THANK YOU for making #YoungRock @NBC’s biggest comedy launch in YEARS," Johnson captioned his post. "Considering the wild, unpredictable, unconventional upbringing I had - not a day goes by where I’m not counting my lucky SOB blessings. My gratitude has no boundaries. This toast is to you and your families... Thank you for allowing #YoungRock in your living rooms, stay healthy and let’s have a GREAT 2021." You can read a description for Young Rock below:

"Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

Young Rock airs Tuesday nights on NBC.