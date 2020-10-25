The Rock Makes IMPACT Hall of Fame Appearance, and Fans are Going Nuts

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance during Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, and fans are going wild. Before the official pay-per-view event began, there was a "Countdown to Glory" pre-show that featured not only a couple of extra matches but came with a huge award for Ken Shamrock. Shamrock was officially inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, and he was congratulated on the pre-show by current and former WWE Superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Each of them was able to share a short video message for Shamrock in honor of his Hall of Fame induction.

During the event, Johnson had the following to say about Ken Shamrock's induction, "My friend, my brother, congratulations on the induction to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. I'm extremely proud of you, and thank you so much for the memories. Thank you so much for the sweat equity, and thank you for being just an awesome dude, man, at a time when I really needed it in my career."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

Continuing further Johnson even makes a hilarious reference to his new brand of Tequila, "I really appreciate it. Very proud of you. Enjoy this, and you've got Teremana Tequila [Dwayne Johnson's own brand of tequila] coming for you. I want you to enjoy it. Congratulations again Kenny, world's most dangerous man inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Congratulations"

Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling, Scott D'Amore, took to Twitter to thank Johnson for helping to induct Shamrock, and Johnson responded as such, "My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career and I’ll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in ‘97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun."

My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career and I’ll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in ‘97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun 💪🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 25, 2020

Read on to see what fans are saying about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Impact Wrestling appearance at Bound for Glory, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!