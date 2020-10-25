The Rock Makes IMPACT Hall of Fame Appearance, and Fans are Going Nuts
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance during Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, and fans are going wild. Before the official pay-per-view event began, there was a "Countdown to Glory" pre-show that featured not only a couple of extra matches but came with a huge award for Ken Shamrock. Shamrock was officially inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, and he was congratulated on the pre-show by current and former WWE Superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Each of them was able to share a short video message for Shamrock in honor of his Hall of Fame induction.
During the event, Johnson had the following to say about Ken Shamrock's induction, "My friend, my brother, congratulations on the induction to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. I'm extremely proud of you, and thank you so much for the memories. Thank you so much for the sweat equity, and thank you for being just an awesome dude, man, at a time when I really needed it in my career."
Continuing further Johnson even makes a hilarious reference to his new brand of Tequila, "I really appreciate it. Very proud of you. Enjoy this, and you've got Teremana Tequila [Dwayne Johnson's own brand of tequila] coming for you. I want you to enjoy it. Congratulations again Kenny, world's most dangerous man inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Congratulations"
Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling, Scott D'Amore, took to Twitter to thank Johnson for helping to induct Shamrock, and Johnson responded as such, "My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career and I’ll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in ‘97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun."
My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career and I’ll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in ‘97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun 💪🏾— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 25, 2020
Read on to see what fans are saying about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Impact Wrestling appearance at Bound for Glory
A True Class Act!
One of the classiest men in the world helping honor another of the classiest Ken in the world.— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) October 24, 2020
Thank you @TheRock for helping us induct @ShamrockKen in the @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall of Fame!#BFG2020 https://t.co/qeQ9hsTM2X
Bananas
The Rock name dropping IMPACT Wrestling. Bananas #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/iMIYZTZwlo— BQ | The Impact Lounge (@BQSpeaks) October 24, 2020
Time to Roll Impact Hive!
Did the Rock appear on WWE TV this year? No. Did he appear on AEW TV? HELL NAH. YOU KNOW WHAT PROMOTION HE DID APPEAR ON?! IMPACT.
IMPACT HIVE STAY WINNING.— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) October 25, 2020
Holy Bleep is Right!
The Rock on impact Wrestling TV holy shit!!!! #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/yrNHSA4koi— keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) October 24, 2020
Greater Than...
The Rock appearing on Impact Wrestling (TNA) > Jericho or Ambrose signing with AEW— Sliced Wrestling (@SlicedWrestling) October 24, 2020
What a Wild Year this is...
Never in a million years would I have thought that I would see The Rock on Impact Wrestling. What a year.#BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/kJbeG1Ch56— 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚™职业摔跤现场 (@THEPWSCENE) October 25, 2020
He's Making Moves
the rock bought XFL out from under vince mcmahon and then his next wrestling-related appearance was for impact, what an absolute chad— zombear (@ZacRulzOK) October 24, 2020
Was it Even Real???
I’m gonna tell my kids that The Rock on Impact was a hoax.— t (@trinadelasuerte) October 24, 2020