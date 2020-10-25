Rich Swann Defeats Eric Young to Become World Champion at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory

✖

There were a lot of eyes on the match between Eric Young and Rich Swann for Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2020 pay-per-view, and it's with good reason as by the end of the night Swann was crowned the new Impact World Champion after defeating Eric Young in an all out brawl that showcased both of their talents. Throughout the match, it was becoming increasingly clear that Young was probably going to lose considering how much work Swann has been doing to prepare for this match against Young. And he was put to the test.

During the match at Bound for Glory 2020, Young continued to berate Swann at every opportunity. Utilizing all sorts of powerful moves and some dirtier tricks, Young just could not put Swann down either physically or mentally. This began to wear down Young instead, and Swann used it as an opportunity to win the title.

Not only did Young continue to berate Swann throughout the match (and thus set up his eventual loss), but the commentary made a point to note how much Swann has been working coming into this match. This included increasing his muscle mass by 25 pounds, and his victory was definitely popular with the rest of the locker room. Upon Swann's victory, the rest of the locker room came out to congratulate him on his win and even hoisted him above their heads as the pay-per-view came to an end. With a major foe vanquished, it's a clean slate heading into the next pay-per-view in January.

