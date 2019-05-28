Edge Blasts WWE 24/7 Championship as Ugliest Championship Ever Created

WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on WWE‘s newest title, the WWE 24/7 Championship, during a recent episode of The E&C Pod of Awesomeness. While many fans scoffed at the championship’s design for being ugly, he took things one step further by saying the championship belt had the worst design in the history of professional wrestling.

“I think it is the ugliest championship ever created. I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal,” he said.

But like many fans on social media, Edge also recognized the upside to having a new championship that operates similar to how the Hardcore Championship did back in the early 2000s.

“I always thought the Hardcore Title was fun,” he said. “And I think right now [WWE] programming, that’s exactly what it needs is fun. Because it was just a way to get characters that aren’t on the show necessarily all the time on the show, and show that they have some character. So a guy like Bobby Roode who is super-talented, he’s all of these things. But you can show that he’s an entertaining guy. I think it’s a really good opportunity for a lot of people. You look and see like, Crash Holly and Gerry Brisco, all of these people back when it was the Hardcore Title … just fun stuff.”

Despite being one of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE history with 31 championship reigns in his Hall of Fame career, Edge never held the Hardcore Championship during its four-year run in WWE. However his tag partner Christian did get one brief run with the title back at WrestleMania X8 when he pinned Molly Holly during a backstage segment. Unfortunately for “Captain Charisma,” he was unable to escape the building with the championship and wound up getting pinned by Maven.

R-Truth’s run as WWE 24/7 Champion reached a full week on Raw when he managed to outrun various midcard wrestlers throughout the show. Truth, Robert Roode and Titus O’Neil are the only three wrestlers who have held the 24/7 title thus far.

The title was debuted on Raw last week by Mick Foley, who blamed himself for how the title was received by fans despite not having any control over its appearance.

“I think the crowd was hoping for the return of the classic Hardcore Title,” Foley wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for the compliment, but I felt like I came up pretty short on that promo. No one’s fault but my own.”

