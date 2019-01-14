Finn Balor Has Some Great ‘Dream Match’ Ideas For WrestleMania

Finn Balor made a surprise appearance this weekend at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, delighting fans across the world who have longed to see the WWE RAW star in a more distinguished light.

Balor received a hero-like welcome from his United Kingdom faithful and one would hope WWE capitalizes on the momentum from this weekend’s appearance when he heads to RAW on Monday night.

While in the U.K. over the weekend for the opening of the new WWE Performance Center (and prior to his surprise NXT UK appearance), Finn took part in a brief interview with Inside The Ropes. One of the topics broached was who he would like to work at WrestleMania, and the former WWE Universal Champion had two juicy ideas in mind as dream matches.

“Obviously, the kid Finn Balor wants to face the Undertaker,” Balor said. “And obviously time is running out with Undertaker, obviously who knows when his last match is gonna be or what his last match will be. But with what’s on the line with The Beast, [Brock Lesnar], and how long is he gonna be around, we don’t know. Honestly, I’d take either one.”

One of the major criticisms that fans have had of Balor’s time on the main roster is his lack of championship opportunities. Following becoming the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016 (and forfeiting it the next night due to injury), Balor has mostly been an outsider to any championship storyline.

Balor himself, though, doesn’t seem to mind not having any gold around his waist.

“I don’t really believe in titles and monikers and stuff like that,” Balor said. “I think influencing people in a positive manner, and that may sound a little corny and cliche, but honestly, something in me changed when I won the universal title. Because that was the goal my whole career, was to try to get there and try to win the title. ‘No, you’ll never win the title, you’ll never make it in to WWE, you’ll never be a wrestler, you’ll never be the champion.’ And then finally, all of a sudden, I’m holding the title, and I go, ‘Ah, now I’ve done it. What do I do now?’”

He continued, “So, I’ve already kinda had that feeling of what it’s like to be champion, and obviously it got snatched away very quickly, but I already made it to the top of the hill. So I’m just trying to meander through my professional career and figure out different ways to spread the positive message. And obviously, the ‘Balor Club For Everyone’ is something I’m very passionate about. I think, we as performers need to use our platform for more good as opposed to just ridiculous self arrogance.”

The lack of championships doesn’t seem to have hurt the man’s popularity one iota. If you go to a WWE event anywhere around the country, Balor is always one of the most popular names on the card. Here’s hoping that WWE does right by him in the month’s ahead and gives the Irish-born superstar a chance at truly shining in the main event scene.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the quotes.]