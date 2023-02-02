Watch: Hulk Hogan Wants to Join Roman Reigns' Faction, The Bloodline

Hulk Hogan famously joined Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in 1996 to form one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling history, the New World Order. Now he wants in on the hottest faction currently in pro wrestling, The Bloodline. Hogan opened Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary special last week with a promo from the entrance stage and WWE recently revealed on his TikTok that he had an interaction with Paul Heyman while in Gorilla Position.

He (somewhat jokingly) tried to pitch the idea of joining The Bloodline by saying, "Wise man! I'm tired of this Hulkamania crap. I wanna be Uced up! Then. Now. Forever. The future. I need some Uce. Some Uce juice."

Fans started getting concerned earlier this week about Hogan's health when Kurt Angle claimed on his podcast that Hogan's latest back surgery made it so that "The Hulkster" could no longer feel his legs.

"Hogan had his back surgery again," Angle explained. "He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. So let's use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything.

"So now he can't feel his legs," Angle continued. "So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up. I mean, if you're gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He's the name and face of the company. He's the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him."

A rep for Hogan then gave a statement to Entertainment Tonight trying to play down Angle's claim, saying, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor."

The Bloodline just lost a member this past weekend at the Royal Rumble as Sami Zayn finally had enough of the group and bashed Reigns across the back with a steel chair while Kevin Owens was helplessly handcuffed to the ring ropes. Jey Uso then departed from the scene and indicated on social media that he wants out of the group as well.