Kurt Angle Shares Frightening Hulk Hogan Health Update

Hulk Hogan opened last week's Monday Night Raw as part of The Red Brand's 30th Anniversary celebration. However, in a new episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed a concerning update about Hogan's health. Both Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff alerted fans in 2021 that Hogan was dealing with serious physical problems after needing numerous surgeries to repair the damage caused by decades of wrestling. According to Angle, Hogan no longer has feeling in his legs.

"Hogan had his back surgery again," Angle explained (h/t New York Post). "He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. So let's use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything.

"So now he can't feel his legs," Angle continued. "So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up. I mean, if you're gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He's the name and face of the company. He's the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him."

While Hogan's in-ring career has been over for quite a few years, it will be brought to the big screen in the near future. It was reported back in 2019 that Chris Hemsworth would star as the wrestling icon in a biopic directed by Todd Phillips (Joker), but there haven't been many updates on the project since then. Hemsworth was asked about the status of the movie by ComicBook last year.

"That film's a while away. That's sort of in the development stage you know, and if that comes to fruition, great. Todd Phillips is brilliant. Haven't ripped any shirts off yet, but you'll be the first to hear about it when I do," Hemsworth said.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth said in a separate interview with Total Film. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."