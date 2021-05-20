Jake Paul Wants To Fight 6ix9ine

✖

Jake Paul challenged 6ix9ine to a fight this week and the social media beef is on. The YouTube star is no stranger to challenging any and everyone to box now. He knocked out Ben Askren in his last Triller fight and is looking to stir the pot at every turn. His brother is fighting Floyd Mayweather in a highly-discussed exhibition match in just a few weeks. Tekashi 6ix9ine is a couple of steps down the ladder. A fan asked about the possibility and Paul broke it all down on his Instagram Stories. “I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected but honestly would be too easy and a 30-second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out.”

The mercurial social media star made an appearance at a UFC event recently and called out Dana White after the promoter disrespected him in some postgame comments.

“Dana you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach…gave him full access to UFCPI…and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche…not Ariel,” The YouTuber Tweeted. “In my 3rd fight I made more in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs N’gannou. Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs Boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

After UFC 261, White told the press, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: This kid’s done a good job of putting himself in a place to make some money, man. So, good for him. He’s got you guys talking about him all the time and asking questions about him. He’s got Daniel Cormier running after him, so he’s doing something right. He knocked out an NBA guy that was 40 years old and 30 pounds less than him. I don’t even know what to think about the Askren thing. The whole thing is f****** mind-boggling to me, but good for him. Grab that money while you can, kid.”

“Do you know what would happen to this guy – he ain’t fighting in the UFC,” he added. “You’re getting me f****** talking about this guy again. He’s getting handpicked opponents, and god knows what else is going on with that whole f****** thing. There is a market for that. That’s not what I do. People want to see that, and it’s great, and this kid’s going to make a couple bucks before this ride is over. It’s just not what I do. What I do is what happened tonight. What happened tonight is we sold this place out and it was packed, and the numbers that you’re hearing that they did are full of sh*t. They’re full of sh*t. They didn’t pull those kind of numbers. At all. Not even f****** close. Tonight, what happened here tonight is what I do. The best versus the best.”

