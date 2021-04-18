Jake Paul Defeats Ben Askren in Round 1 With Controversial Knockout

✖

Jake Paul has emerged victorious against Ben Askren after their big fight. The entire Internet tuned in for this carnage after the YouTube star challenged another combat sports athlete to a match. It seems as though Paul will have to be a force to be contended with as the year stretches on. Fite.tv played host to the contest and saw celebrities like Oscar De La Hoya, Ric Flair, and Snoop Dogg make an appearance. But, the real star of the night has been Paul as this entire circus seems to revolve around him. All that attention seems to be just fine for the YouTuber and the stretch of wild victories rolls on. Will he be able to stand up against Floyd Mayweather later this year? Who knows? For now, he’ll celebrate the big W on Clubhouse.

Jake Paul saying goodnight to Ben Askren in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/tjOwGKic3y — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) April 18, 2021

"It's a dangerous sport," Paul told the crowd during media day. "That's why, when people question my dedication to it, it's like, I'm showing up every single day. I'm putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. Like you said, I've gone and gotten brain scans and have early signs of CTE."

SNL star Pete Davidson tweaked both fighters earlier tonight as he joked that the event was evidence of how far the sport has fallen in recent years.

“Well, thank you guys! I always wanted to do one of these things makes you seem really important,” Davidson joked. “You can tell how professional this event is by them having me here. We are backstage at Jake Paul’s dressing room or locker room if you want to call it that. Today’s a really wild day for boxing, because you can see how low it has truly sunk.”

He added, “I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f**** do whatever you want. I mean, maybe Cutie Pie will cure cancer. Maybe Charli D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows? Tonight we have a bout between Ben Askren, who I don’t know who that is still, and I’ve been reading up on him all week, and Jake Paul. You know, they both suck, at least somebody’s gonna get hurt. Now, back to you guys in the booth, some real announcers over there.”