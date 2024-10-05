WWE's Drew McIntyre Addresses Roxanne Perez's Change of Heart on CM Punk (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre will look to bury CM Punk once and for all in their Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, and McIntyre will be happy to move on to other aspirations once that's complete. That said, it's not like the feud with Punk hasn't provided several cheerful moments for McIntyre along the way, and one such moment was seeing NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez confront Punk and tell him she should have been a Drew McIntyre fan. That's quite a statement coming from someone who has been a longtime fan of Punk, and it certainly drew a big reaction after she said it. ComicBook had the chance to speak to McIntyre about Perez's change of heart toward Punk, and he's happy to see the effect of nostalgia wearing off.

Realizing The Truth

(Photo: WWE)

When asked what he thought of Perez's change of heart, McIntyre said, "Maturing is realizing that Drew McIntyre is the good guy and was right all along. All I've ever done is tell the truth. All I've ever done is fight for the people, especially during the pandemic all the way till now. And nostalgia is a hell of a thing. People get so excited, especially when someone sat on their a** for nine years and their legend kind of grew based on one specific run and one specific pipe bomb promo, and they've been running off of that."

"And I get people getting excited and chanting his name. I get people Roxanne's age watching him because he was controversial, he was exciting. He was the anti-superstar back in the day and a lot of people related to him, so I get that," McIntyre said. "But it's so funny that she met her hero finally. Initially, it was so exciting for her, and then when she spent less than a year with him because he's not been back for a year yet, realized what kind of person he truly was."

McIntyre says he knows the truth hurts, but is happy that others are starting to realize what he's been saying all along about Punk. "So if our fans are chanting his name again, I accept it. I know the truth and I know nostalgia is powerful, and eventually, they'll get over it. They'll go, f***, I'm sorry, Drew. But at the same time, if they were in Roxanne's shoes and they spent just a little bit of time with him like she has, he's not there all the time. He's there just enough for her to open her eyes and go, wow, you're the bad guy. You're a terrible human. I should have been cheering Drew all along. It just takes some people a little longer and some of the fans a little longer to open their eyes. But don't worry, old trusty Drew will always be there for you. And I'm very understanding. As much as it hurts, I'm still there fighting for everybody, including our company, including the fans, because he ain't. He's a selfish prick," McIntyre said.

WWE Bad Blood Card

(Photo: WWE)

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) vs. Bayley

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Who will win at Bad Blood? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!