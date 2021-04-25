Jake Paul Calls Out UFC President Dana White

✖

Jake Paul is calling out UFC’s Dana White after that high-profile confrontation with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261. The entire combat sports world saw that dust-up and decided to weigh in on the matter. White had to address it in his post-fight comments at the end of the night. He continued to argue that Paul would never see the inside of an Octagon in the UFC. However, the mercurial personality decided to ask the MMA figure why he wasn’t paying his fighters their fair share. During last week’s Triller event, a lot was made about Paul earning more in that single fight than the vast majority of UFC athletes would make in their careers. Clearly there is a little bit of an imbalance going on with regards to the pay scale in that promotion. The long message on Twitter has people wondering if Paul is the one who’s right in this instance.

“Dana you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach…gave him full access to UFCPI…and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche…not Ariel,” The YouTuber wrote. “In my 3rd fight I made more in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs N’gannou. Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs Boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

In some previous comments to the media after UFC 261, White said, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: This kid’s done a good job of putting himself in a place to make some money, man. So, good for him. He’s got you guys talking about him all the time and asking questions about him. He’s got Daniel Cormier running after him, so he’s doing something right. He knocked out an NBA guy that was 40 years old and 30 pounds less than him. I don’t even know what to think about the Askren thing. The whole thing is f****** mind-boggling to me, but good for him. Grab that money while you can, kid.”

“Do you know what would happen to this guy – he ain’t fighting in the UFC,” the head man continued. “You’re getting me f****** talking about this guy again. He’s getting handpicked opponents, and god knows what else is going on with that whole f****** thing. There is a market for that. That’s not what I do. People want to see that, and it’s great, and this kid’s going to make a couple bucks before this ride is over. It’s just not what I do. What I do is what happened tonight. What happened tonight is we sold this place out and it was packed, and the numbers that you’re hearing that they did are full of sh*t. They’re full of sh*t. They didn’t pull those kind of numbers. At all. Not even f****** close. Tonight, what happened here tonight is what I do. The best versus the best.”

