Watch: WWE’s Kevin Owens Crashes Women’s Tag Title Match, Viciously Attacks Randy Orton

It was a busy night for WWE’s Kevin Owens, who did himself no favors when he crashed the planned WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships match between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Owens was told not to come to SmackDown after his attack on Cody Rhodes after Bad Blood, and he wanted to address what happened, but his microphone was cut off and then chaos broke out when Rhodes went to confront Owens in the ring.

Randy Orton then came out to try and reign in a furious Rhodes, and Orton then headed into the ring to try and pull back Owens, but Owens hit him in the face with a back elbow strike. It’s not clear if Owens knew he attacked Orton, but what was clear is when Orton turned Owens around and clocked him in the face with a forearm, knocking Owens to the mat. That led to another altercation later in the night in the parking lot, where Owens was found stomping on a battered Orton next to a truck, and you can watch that fight right here.

Crashing the Party

Owens ran into the ring as Legend and Jackson were heading to the ring for their match, and he quickly grabbed a microphone. “I’m very sorry to interrupt but I was specifically told not to come here tonight. People are asking why I turned on Cody Rhodes, but Cody Rhodes…” Owens’ microphone was cut off at this point, and he then moved to the commentary area and picked up a headset to finish what he was saying. Owens said, “Cody Rhodes turned on me. Are you kidding, I’m in the wrong for this?”

Then Rhodes came out and confronted Owens, but security separated them as Nick Aldis came out. Then Randy Orton came out and pulled Rhodes back before going into the ring to address Owens. Then they got into a pushing match and then Orton grabbed Owens but Owens hit Orton with a back elbow. Orton then turned Owens around and struck him the face with a forearm, stunning Owens.

A Battle in the Parking Lot

Owens was in shock as he walked around the ring, and Orton was distraught by what occurred as well. Owens then walked through the crowd and left, and later we catch up to Rhodes and Orton, with Orton telling Rhodes to leave in his bus and let him patch things up with Owens. Orton said he had it handled and that everyone needed to have cool heads, but as we see later, that’s not how things went at all.

That’s because backstage later in the night Nick Aldis got security to go pull Owens off of Orton, as Owens was stomping on Orton and attacking him on the ground. Owens could be heard saying “So now you’re going to pick sides”, and then he left the arena as he did after the previous attack. You can watch that play out right here.

So now Owens has attacked both Rhodes and Orton, though he might not have meant to attack Orton. Either way, he’s attacked both of them now, so any tether of friendship might be gone for the foreseeable future.

