Dragon Ball Daima Is Ready to Put Some Respect on Gohan’s Name

In the first two Dragon Ball Daima episodes, most of the Z-Fighters have been featured in some capacity. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and their allies have been featured in the brief days following the defeat of Kid Buu but one hero has been kept under wraps despite their major influence in the Buu Saga. At this point in time in Dragon Ball lore, Gohan is the strongest hero in Universe 7 but we have yet to see what he is up to. While it has been mentioned that Gohan is currently working on his academic studies behind the scenes, there’s good reason to believe that Gohan will have a major influence on the sequel series.

To break down why Gohan is the strongest hero in Akira Toriyama’s Daima roster, Goku’s son currently has a Mystic transformation that has made him leagues above his fellow fighters. There’s no question that Gogeta overpowers “Ultimate Gohan” but even Gotenks wasn’t close to Gohan’s power during the Buu Saga. Thanks to the Supreme Kais once again unleashing his potential, this iteration of Gohan was able to discover a new power in himself that surpassed Super Saiyan. While Gohan might have been a pushover in Super, it hasn’t been that long since Kid Buu was killed, meaning that his power level is still putting him at the top of the food chain.

Gohan’s Daima Disappearance

From what we’ve seen of the first two episodes of Dragon Ball Daima, the opening and ending themes give us an idea of which heroes are making their way to the Demon Realm. While the first batch of protagonists looking to take on Gomah and his Kaioshin, Degetsu, include Goku, the Supreme Kai, and the mysterious Glorio, there are other Z-Fighters on the way. Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma are set to join them a few days following the initial trio’s departure, as Bulma is working on repairing Suprema Kai’s ship.

The interesting thing about Gohan’s absence is that the half-human, half-Saiyan warrior hasn’t been featured in any material promoting Dragon Ball Daima. Gomah’s wish was one that transformed the Z-Fighters and their “friends” into mini-versions of themselves but was there a way for Gohan to duck this wish? Should Gohan appear as an adult later in the series, with his Mystic upgrade unaffected, he would be far and away the most powerful and might pull away as the series’ MVP in the final episodes.

Don’t Expect a Daima Beast

While we might not see Gohan in a far more de-powered state like in Resurrection of F, we also most likely won’t be seeing him utilizing the power of his ultimate “Beast” form. Since Daima’s storyline is one that takes place sometime before the arrival of Beerus and Whis, and certainly long before the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan accessing this form seems highly unlikely.

When last we left Gohan in Dragon Ball Super’s manga, the long-awaited fight featuring his Beast form taking on Goku’s Ultra Instinct was revealed. While readers didn’t get a definitive answer as to which member of the Son family was strongest, it made for quite the crescendo on the manga before it went on hiatus due to Akira Toriyama’s passing. With artist Toyotaro confirming that the series is planning a comeback, Gohan is sure to play a pivotal role in the fight against Black Frieza.

Want to see when Gohan will make an arrival in Dragon Ball Daima?