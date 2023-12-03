Jeff Hardy Provides Update on His Vision After Eye Surgery

After legal troubles left Jeff Hardy out of in-ring action in AEW for 10 months, he returned to the ring in April, helping his brother Matt, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy from The Firm. At the time of his return he was also recovering from an eye surgery. At the time, pictures surfaced online of Hardy meeting fans with a swollen eye and Matt revealed he had undergone surgery but did not disclose the reason. Now Jeff is opening up about his struggles with his sight post-surgery, noting that he can make it through wrestling matches but other situations, like trying to watch TV in bed, cause problems for him.

"My biggest challenge has been the eye surgery I had back in March, the double vision, so that's still my biggest fear. I can see where I need to see. The double vision is still there. For example, leaning back in bed and trying to watch TV. Even looking at the camera now, it's doubling up on me a little bit," Hardy revealed on the 100th episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. "But to the left, it's where it all started. It's pretty much gone, so I can see where I need to in the wrestling ring. I just need to do more matches. More matches like tonight where I'm actually excited to go out there and perform."

The Hardys also got candid about their frustrations with their booking in AEW as of late, Matt specifically pointing toward the last four months. "I mean, I'll say, just creatively like just the way we've been utilized, like the last four months, it's been very frustrating. We've been very patient but there has been a lot of frustration with things we've done and kind of how we've been utilized in some ways." He also clarified there was no ill will toward AEW for the direction that their characters are going in, they would just like to get back to some of their goals in the company.

Despite that, Matt wants he and his brother to be booked to put the younger talent over. "I mean, I just feel like because we are considered one of the most one of the most iconic tag teams, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, you know with all of our achievements and you know all the ground we've broken all the trails, we blazed, I felt like we would be in some sort of circulation where we come in we you know, have some wins here and there, we get some momentum going, then we go into a big issue with a younger guy, and then like, we make this younger guy look good, you know, but we haven't really got the opportunity to do that. And that's what I want." (h/t Inside the Ropes).

On the November 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Hardys and Brother Zay faced Top Flight and Action Andretti, Dante Martin's first match back since suffering a brutal injury to his leg at ROH Supercard of Honor in March. Martin returned on the November 25 episode of AEW Collision.