LA Knight Details Recent Full Circle Conversation With The Rock at WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has only been on the main roster for about two years, but the self-proclaimed megastar has been linked to WWE for over a decade. Back in 2013, Knight competed on a reality competition series called The Hero, completing physically enduring challenges under the instruction of host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While Knight was eliminated from that series early, he impressed enough to get on WWE's radar. He signed a WWE developmental deal shortly after The Hero wrapped. While that initial WWE stint didn't work out, Knight made his way back to the company in 2021 and has cemented himself as one of the industry's hottest stars in the process.

LA Knight Reveals Recent Reunion Chat With The Rock

The Hero had a mini reunion at a recent WWE SmackDown.

This past Friday's blue brand show saw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson link up with The Bloodline once again to confront upcoming WWE WrestleMania 40 opponents Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Elsewhere on the broadcast, LA Knight smashed a television out of frustration that rival AJ Styles continues to evade him.

Before WWE SmackDown went on the air, Rock and Knight crossed paths once again.

"This past Friday, he was walking by and he stops and talks to me and we had a conversation. Nothing super in-depth, just 'where you living, what's going on,'" Knight told The Gorillia Position. "When I met him in 2015 and was on his show, I was flat broke. I went to go do [The Hero] with him. I didn't have money to pay for my bags to go do the show. Now, we're talking about things. 'I love LA, but I don't think I can move back. I'm staying in Orlando right now.' He's like, 'Talking like a rich man.' I was like, 'things are a little different from last time we talked.'"

The Rock has had a more pronounced role on WWE programming as of late. He made his official return to the company on WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 this past January and has been a consistent figure on WWE SmackDown since February. Now sitting on the TKO Board of Directors, Rock has a defined role within WWE's corporate operations and has been influential towards recent company decisions, including who gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As noted, Knight is currently entangled in a feud with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One cost Knight the Elimination Chamber Match a couple of weeks ago, attacking him with a steel chair and ensuring he would not get to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. There is no word on whether Knight and Styles will meet in a singles match come April or if their feud will be interwoven into a multi-man match.