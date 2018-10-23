Jimmy and Jey Uso React to Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Diagnosis With Throwback Photo

Jimmy and Jey Uso, cousins of Roman Reigns, took to Twitter on Monday night shortly after Reigns announced he had been diagnosed with leukemia and that he would need to step away from professional wrestling.

The duo, who had aligned themselves with Reigns in the past, posted a photo of the three of them together as children along with a heartfelt message directed at their family member.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

“We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you,” the tweet read.

Other past and present Superstars including John Cena, Chris Jericho and Bret Hart all posted messages on social media wishing Reigns a speedy recovery.

Reigns started Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw with a promo announcing that he would need to give up the WWE Universal Championship as he underwent treatment for the cancer, which he had previously been diagnosed with 11 years ago and had been in remission since 2008.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said during his speech, stating he would be back in a WWE ring in the future. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

A video was later posted to WWE’s YouTube account of the former world champion walking backstage, where he was embraced by various members of the Raw locker room.

Later in the evening WWE announced that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar would face each other for the vacated Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel event. Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman cut a promo on the match, but also went out of his way to commend Reigns on his bravery and wished him the best of luck in his recovery.