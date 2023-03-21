Austin Theory Fires Back at John Cena Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory finally fired back at John Cena after the 16-time world champion's scathing promo from a few weeks back. Cena returned to Monday Night Raw earlier this month and was immediately confronted by the United States Champion, who wanted a match at WrestleMania 39. Cena initially rejected the idea, saying Theory wasn't ready and that the fans don't care about him because he doesn't believe in his own persona. He then went so far as to claim Theory would be a loser regardless of who won their match, then made it official.

Instead of firing back with his own promo, Theory spent the next couple of weeks taking his frustration out on both members of The Street Profits. He finally responded to Cena's claims in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight.

"Yeah, I get it. I get it because he wants everybody to believe that I don't have it, that I'm screwed," Theory began, cleary still in character (h/t Fightful). "But that is a man that says that because when he looks in my eyes, he knows that I have everything. I do. He has a legacy, he has so much. Everybody knows John Cena, he's the top of the top. I think when he looks at me and sees that I'm 25 and he sees that the level that I'm on and the things that I'm doing and the level that I'm growing at, it can't be touched. It really can't be. So you have to look me in my eyes and tell me that if I beat you, that I lose everything. But we all know that's wrong John.. why? Why if it means nothing does he even want to have this match? He wants to have this match because I'm the most important thing in the WWE. It's clear as day. There's a lot of people that wanna sit there and [disagree with that], but then they're gonna have to go 'Okay, Theory's the guy.' They're gonna have to. It's just where we are man.

"So, him saying that me winning means I'm gonna lose everything, okay. I can't wait to lose everything when I show up on Monday Night Raw, my show, holding my title because that's inevitable. All of those people that he says don't believe in me, I could care less. Guess how many people believed in me when I was 8 and told them I wanted to be a WWE superstar. Guess how many people laughed at me when I was twelve sitting at the table in school when I told them I wanted to be a WWE superstar. I don't need people to believe in me and I've always shown that. If I don't believe that, I don't think I'd be where I'm at [being] 25 today. So, it is what it is. WrestleMania 39, it's my night. It's my show and I'm gonna own that and show that. That is All Day and that is inevitable," he concluded.