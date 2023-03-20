Cody Rhodes Reveals What He Asked John Cena During Recent WWE Raw Exchange

John Cena got the wrestling world buzzing in more ways than one following his recent Monday Night Raw return. After cutting a scathing promo on WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Cena brought Cody Rhodes out in front of the Boston crowd. Cena and Rhodes embraced before the 16-time world champion raised the American Nightmare’s arm, symbolically endorsing Rhodes ahead of his WWE WrestleMania 39 main event clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Before that, Cena and Rhodes had a brief exchange which cameras were unable to pick up.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Rhodes revealed that he emphasized his desire to wrestle Cena during that unaired conversation.

“I was telling him [that] if he ever does another match, I would like it to be with him,” Rhodes said. “I think you could hear him pretty well. He says, ‘I can’t promise that.’”

Cena has been teasing a full-time retirement from wrestling for nearly seven years now. Following his loss to AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2016, Cena left his “never give up” armband in the ring, leading many to believe that that was his way of saying goodbye. While he has wrestled many times since then, that moment essentially began his part-time tenure.

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36, Cena made another similar tease, indicating that his wrestling days were winding down. The latest retirement hint came at this particular Monday Night Raw, as a teary-eyed Cena explained that he was emotional during his entrance due to the fact that for “the first time” he had the thought that “it might be the last time.”

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding a Cena vs. Rhodes bout, Rhodes did stress that he was nothing but appreciative towards Cena for sharing that moment with him. Cena continued his good will towards Rhodes the next week too, as Rhodes revealed Big Match John paid a visit to his wrestling school.

“I also didn’t want to make it about myself at that moment,” Rhodes continued. “I just endlessly thanked him and then he was at the Nightmare Factory a week later talking to our students.”

Both Cena and Rhodes compete in title matches at WWE WrestleMania 39 next month.