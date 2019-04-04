Johnny Gargano Teases Marvel-Themed Wrestling Gear for NXT TakeOver: New York

NXT’s Johnny Gargano has made a name for himself in the world of nerd culture in recent years for his superhero-inspired wrestling ring gear designs whenever he competes at an NXT TakeOver event. Some of his previous outfits included Thor, Captain America and Dark Phoenix, and it looks like he’ll be sticking with Marvel once again at NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday night when he takes on Adam Cole for the vacated NXT Championship. In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Gargano was asked if he could say which character his gear would be based off of, and he only gave a slight hint.

“I do have a Marvel-inspired outfit,” Gargano said. “Eveyone’s been hitting me up asking for hints, and all I can say it’s someone that people always bring up to me every single TakeOver, and it’s finally gonna happen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gargano was also asked about the popular ongoing theory that Ant-Man could kill Thanos if he crawled up his butt and quickly transformed into Giant-Man. “Johnny Wrestling” said he thinks its a good plan.

“I’ve seen that theory a lot and I just told Candice (LeRae, his wife) that theory, and she said, ‘What if he gets stuck?’ and then I said, ‘Well he’ll just make himself big,’ and she said, ‘What if he can’t?’ and then I said, ‘He’ll find a way to go up and punch his heart,’ and she said, ‘Why can’t he just go up through his mouth?’ … and then it was a big, long discussion for an hour dissecting Thanos’ anatomy. But it’s not a bad plan of attack,” he said.

Gargano was originally setting up for a main event clash with his rival Tommaso Ciampa in the culmination of a years-long storyline. But right before the final set of NXT tapings before TakeOver: New York WWE broke the news that Ciampa would have to undergo anterior cervical fusion to repair a badly-damaged neck. He was stripped of the championship shortly after the surgery, and a Two out of Three Falls match between Gargano and Cole was quickly booked. Ciampa took to Twitter on Monday with an depressing update on his return timetable.

“In March of 2019 they told me that if I return then I will be on borrowed time,” Ciampa wrote. “To be continued…”

NXT TakeOver: New York will air live on the WWE Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!