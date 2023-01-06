AEW's Kenny Omega Details Plans For IWGP United States Title Reign

Kenny Omega has reclaimed the IWGP United States Championship. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the Best Bout Machine defeat Will Ospreay to win the red-strapped prize for the first time in over five years, as Omega's last run with the title came when he was its inaugural champion from 2017 until early 2018. With this victory, Omega becomes the latest AEW star to hold New Japan gold, as the likes of Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and FTR have brought their far east championships to AEW programming in past years. Those past NJPW titleholders did not just bring their hardware to the states for show either, as they defended their championships on AEW programming.

If Omega has his way, his IWGP United States Championship run will be no different. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Omega revealed that he wants to pull double duty with his new gold.

"I want to [defend the belt] either [in] New Japan or AEW," Omega said. "When I was the US champion, I did a lot of defenses in Japan. So I want to do it not only in the United States, but also in Japan."

Omega's first IWGP United States Title reign proved to be historic in the long run. He successfully defended the title against Chris Jericho at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 in a match that inspired Tony Khan to create All Elite Wrestling.

As for who Omega's next defenses would come against, the former AEW World Champion has a top New Japan talent in mind.

"Someday, I want to try with Shingo Takagi. Kenny & Keisuke Ishii and Takagi & YAMATO, [which took place] at DDG (Osaka on June 5, 2012) before I went to New Japan for the first time, are great. It was an interesting match," Omega continued. "Ever since then, I thought I would be able to have a good singles match with him. I didn't have a chance when I was in New Japan, but now Takagi is also on top. I think it's the best timing."

For now, Omega has his sights set on the AEW World Trios Titles. He and tag partners the Young Bucks will face champions Death Triangle in a winner-takes-all ladder match next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, concluding their best-of-seven series. As of this writing, there are no explicit plans for Omega to defend his IWGP United States Title in AEW.