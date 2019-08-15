Kofi Kingston Hits 1,000 Days as WWE Tag Team Champion

Kofi Kingston’s potential WWE Hall of Fame resume just got a bit longer.

WWE tends to not mention it on television, but Kingston is technically a reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside Xavier Woods and Big E as part of The New Day on top of being the reigning WWE Champion. And thanks to this latest reign, Kingston became the first WWE wrestler to ever be tag team champion for a combined 1,000 days on Saturday.

Kingston broke the record for most days as tag team champion back in September 2018 at 954 days, breaking Billy Gunn’s previous record. As of Thursday Kingston is up to 1,0005 days as tag champion — 47 days as World Tag Team Champion (with CM Punk), 817 Days as WWE/Raw Tag Team Champion (once with Evan Bourne, once with R-Truth and twice with E and Woods) and 141+ days as SmackDown Tag Team Champion (all with the New Day).

The New Day’s second reign as tag champs lasted from August 23, 2015 to December 18, 2016, setting the record for longest single tag title reign at 483 days.

On top of all of that, Kingston is also a Grand Slam Champion thanks to his current WWE and tag team title reigns along with four runs as Intercontinental Champion and three stints as United States Champion. He made history at WrestleMania 35 by becoming the first African-born WWE Champion in history by beating Daniel Bryan

Kingston defend his world championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam on Sunday night in a match that, much to the dismay of the fans in Toronto, ended in a double countout. Kingston would up violently attacking Orton with a kendo stick after the match after “The Viper” motioned his way towards Kingston’s wife and young children in the front row.

The feud between the pair, which can be traced all the way back to 2009, continued on Tuesday when Orton taunted Kingston for “taking the easy way out” in their match. After a six-man main event tag match, Orton stood tall after hitting all three New Day members with an RKO.

Kingston admitted in an interview with Booker T back in April that he was considering quitting the WWE just before E and Woods pitched him the idea of joining New Day.

“The closest time I’ve come (to quitting), I don’t want to say it was the lowest point of my career, but before I joined the New Day, I was at a point when I would go out there and be the happy go lucky guy who was gonna have a great match and probably end up losing,” Kingston said. “At a certain point, when you keep going out there and doing the same thing over and over again, it gets repetitive and boring. It was at that point, I didn’t know how much longer I would be able to do that.”