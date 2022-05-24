✖

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted a video to social media on Tuesday after undergoing knee replacement surgery in both legs. The Olympic Gold Medalist was all smiles following the procedures, joking that he couldn't feel his legs because of the epidural. He closed out by saying that he's ready to work hard to get back to where he was before and thanked everyone for their messages as he went under the knife.

"Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I'm ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It's true!!!! Thank you all!!!!" Angle said.

Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!! pic.twitter.com/xwUX6fPC80 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 24, 2022

Angle was released by the WWE back in April 2020 after working as a backstage producer. Since then he has launched his own podcast and has confirmed that he has been offered new deals by AEW to work for the young promotion, but has consistently turned them down while working on other projects.

Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts," Angle explained last August. "I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan's been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can't do it.

"The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches," he added. "The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling."

He has also stated in the past that Triple H floated out the idea of him joining the WWE Performance Center as a trainer. However, nothing has yet to materialize regarding that.

"Triple H offered me a job, I believe, to train wrestlers," he said on his podcast. "He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future, there might be a possibility. I like training people. I just don't have a lot of time, believe it or not, including in this pandemic. I'm good at training people, I'm good at teaching stuff."