Kurt Angle Confirms WWE Tried to Hire Him as a Performance Center Coach

Kurt Angle's last full-time role with WWE ended last April when he was fired from his backstage producer role during the COVID-19 cost cuts. He's popped up on WWE television a few times since, but always in a one-off capacity. He's even admitted in interviews that he's turned down offers to rejoin the company, consistently citing his busy work schedule. During a new episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist confirmed one of those offers was for a spot at the WWE Performance Center.

"Triple H offered me a job, I believe, to train wrestlers," Angle said (h/t FIghtful). "He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future, there might be a possibility. I like training people. I just don't have a lot of time, believe it or not, including in this pandemic. I'm good at training people, I'm good at teaching stuff."

But in a separate interview with Hannibal TV, Angle confirmed that he is working on something with WWE.

"Well, my relationship with WWE is really good and I like to keep it that way," Angle said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I don't have any plans of going to AEW. I haven't really spoken to them that much. Just a couple of messages sent back and forth, but nothing serious.

"I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialize," he added. "I can't talk about it, but that's what I'm waiting on and I don't wanna mess that up. You know the company's been so good to me and I wanna be loyal to them."

That latter comment matches with what he's said on a previous podcast about not joining All Elite Wrestling.

"I don't think so," Angle said back in mid-March. "I texted Big Show and said congratulations on signing with AEW and he said 'Oh man, I feel like I'm 25.' I was like holy s—, you're going to wrestle? He didn't answer me, but he said he felt like he was 25 again, I guess that means he's going to wrestle, I don't know."

The current roster of WWE Performance Center coaches includes Matt Bloom, Sara Del Rey and Shawn Michaels.