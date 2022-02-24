WWE Legend Kurt Angle is in Amazing Shape in New Photo

During this year’s Royal Rumble, many WWE fans had hopes that a few legends might make a return, and one of the names rumored for the match was Kurt Angle. That didn’t end up happening, but it wasn’t for lack of being in shape according to the WWE legend’s latest photo. Angle posted a photo of himself on vacation in Miami, and the WWE great is in phenomenal shape and seems to be enjoying life quite a bit these days. You can check out the photo in the post below.

Angle posted the picture with the caption “Snuck down to Miami for a relaxing 3 day get away with my beautiful wife”.

Snuck down to Miami for a relaxing 3 day get away with my beautiful wife @giovannaangle #floridavibes pic.twitter.com/gX3qmkx5vS — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 24, 2022

Despite the shape he’s currently in, it doesn’t seem he is returning to WWE anytime soon. Reports indicated that he was set to return to WWE television for a few weeks after the Rumble, which would have had him in a storyline involving RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.

On Angle’s podcast, he said the plan was for him to referee their match-up at Elimination Chamber, but that was eventually scrapped and Angle never popped up on WWE TV.

Angle addressed all of the rumors surrounding him and WWE on his podcast as well, which you can read below.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that I was supposed to be booked for WrestleMania 38, which is not true at all,” Angle said. “If you saw the posts, a lot of people thought that I was talking about WrestleMania when I was talking about what I was going to do at the Royal Rumble and have the program for a few weeks. Then the blow off would be in Saudi Arabia, where I would referee the match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.”

“So I am not signed with WWE by any means. We didn’t cut a deal. That whole program got canceled at the last second. So it never happened. It’s unfortunate, but you know, sometimes they have different plans for these guys. So there’s nothing you can do about it,” Angle said.

It remains to be seen if we ever see him back in a WWE ring, but even if that doesn’t ever happen, Angle looks incredibly happy.

