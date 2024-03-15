Legendary AEW Star Teases In-Ring Return Coming "Soon"

Paul Wight has been with All Elite Wrestling for over three years now. The world's largest athlete shocked the wrestling world when he was announced as an AEW signing hours before that week's AEW Dynamite, as many not only expected him to be a WWE lifer but also assumed he was still under WWE contract. Wight's quiet availability led to AEW President Tony Khan getting him on his company's books in a primarily broadcast and backstage role, as Wight sat at the commentary table for the now-retired AEW Dark: Elevation developmental show and has provided guidance to the AEW roster when cameras are not rolling.

Beyond those responsibilities, Wight does lace up his boots from time to time for AEW. He made his in-ring debut at AEW All Out 2021, defeating QT Marshall in a quick squash. He has had just six total matches since then, largely running for just 2-3 minutes. Wight's last televised bout came on a November 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite when he teamed with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. Wight would be powerslammed by Powerhouse Hobbs onto the hood of a car backstage, effectively writing him off of television in the process.

Paul Wight Teases In-Ring Return

Paul Wight still has gas left in the tank.

Taking to Instagram, Wight shared a brief life update, noting that he is getting ready to hit the ring again.

"I will be back in the ring soon," Wight said in a video. "Can't wait to see you guys."

Back in March 2023, Wight said that he still has a couple of years left on his AEW contract, which suggests that he will be All Elite for at least another 365 days. The 52-year-old Wight likely only has a handful of matches left in him, if that, so this imminent in-ring return could be his swan song. Wight has had a history of injuries throughout his career and was noticeably not very mobile during his last match in November.

Wight's comeback could be utilized to further this program with Powerhouse Hobbs. As noted, Hobbs is responsible in storyline for Wight's current absence, and AEW could utilize that to build a singles match between the two. With Wight's wrestling days winding down, Hobbs could be the one to officially retire the former Big Show.