Concern Surrounding Returning AEW Star's Health

All Elite Wrestling boasts one of the deepest rosters in professional wrestling history, and that extends to its backstage personnel. AEW's coaching staff includes the likes of Jimmy Jacobs, Dean Malenko, and Chris Hero. While those three names are exclusive to their behind-the-scenes positions, a couple of coaches and producers pull double duty as on-screen talent. Billy Gunn wrestles alongside The Acclaimed. Jeff Jarrett leads a stable. Jerry Lynn holds an on-screen management role for Ring of Honor. That double duty extends to AEW's broadcast team as well, particularly with former AEW Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight.

Wight shocked the wrestling world when he signed with AEW in early 2021, as many assumed he would be a WWE lifer. The wrestler formerly known as Big Show primarily worked as a commentator on the now-cancelled AEW Dark: Elevation but also got in the ring on a couple of occasions. He made his AEW in-ring debut at AEW All Out 2021, defeating QT Marshall in quick fashion.

Since then, Wight has competed in three more AEW matches, with his latest coming back in March 2022.

Concern Surrounding Paul Wight's Health

Paul Wight is making his in-ring return, but he will be limited in what he can do.

As seen this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Wight was introduced as Chris Jericho's mystery partner for he and Kenny Omega's upcoming eight-man street fight against The Don Callis Family. Omega selected longtime tag partner Kota Ibushi as well.

Wight hit the stage, standing at the entrance ramp and delivered a knockout punch to Kyle Fletcher. Wight did not move from beyond the stage.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Wight's "movement [is] not good." This is due to years of knee problems and other issues in his legs.

Considering that this is a multi-man street fight, Wight will likely be used in a limited capacity. Weapons-based matches tend to actually be safer than traditional wrestling bouts, as the smoke and mirrors of it all allow wrestlers to dish what looks like extra damage to each other when in reality, those shots have less injury risk than standard strikes.

Wight is set to team with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to take on Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and a fourth member of The Don Callis Family on the November 15th edition of AEW Dynamite.