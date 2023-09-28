Paul Wight's The Waterboy Character, Captain Insano, Appears on AEW Dynamite

One of AEW's most shocking signings came in early 2021 when it was announced that Paul Wight would be joining the company. The giant formerly known as Big Show's arrival was reminiscent of World Championship Wrestling, as he used to compete for WCW in the 1990s under his real name. Wight has primarily worked in a backstage capacity and also provided commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation before that show was canceled. Wight has also wrestled a handful of matches over the past two and a half years with AEW, last competing in March 2022. Beyond that, he has had a few televised appearances as his character from The Waterboy, Captain Insano.

Paul Wight's Captain Insano Returns on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured another vignette with Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole. This time, MJF and Cole embarked on a boat ride in MJF's home of Long Island. Cole was attempting to fish to no avail until he started to get a bite. As it turned out, the bite on the end of the fishing line came from Wight dressed in his Captain Insano singlet.

Just a couple of Boat Bros sharing a moment of friendship out on the water with a surprising guest!



Wight joined MJF and Cole inside the boat. The trio toasted towards the sunset to end the vignette.

Captain Insano's AEW History

AEW currently has the trademark for Captain Insano, as the company secured the rights last year.

"He'll [Captain Insano] be back," Wight said in July 2022. "The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There's already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We're doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak."

Wight emphasized he is just having fun with the character and does not expect to pursue gold under the gimmick.

"Let's be honest – I don't think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship," Wight added. "At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We'll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We'll see how I'm feeling, and we'll see how everybody takes off with it."

