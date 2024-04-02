Lil Wayne Accepts Jey Uso's Invitation for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is bringing out all the stars. Last week, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque invited Philadelphia native Grammy-nominated rapper Meek Mill to the the two-day event, posting several teasers. Now another huge rap name, Lil Wayne, is set for the grandest stage of them all.

Wayne appeared backstage on WWE Raw in a segment with former multi-time tag team champion Jey Uso. Uso is set for a huge one-on-one match with his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania. After asking him what his schedule looks like this week, Jey invited Wayne to the event and it turns out he had his own plans to attend and even debut his latest single during the show. They aren't the only names that have been invited to the event, though. A few months ago, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins invited former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, to the festivities. Recently The Miz poked fun at Jason, even stating that he would help train him if he were to ever become a professional wrestler.

When Is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania will take place over April 5-6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Night one will be headlined by The Rock and Roman Reigns of The Bloodline taking on Cody Rhodes and Rollins in a huge blow off tag team match. If The Bloodline gets the upper-hand night one, going into night two with Rhodes challenging Reigns for a second time at WrestleMania, the stakes will be even greater as it will be "Bloodline Rules." Rollins will also be pulling double duty, defending the World Heavyweight Championship against the men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre.

A few of the other key matches scheduled to take place include two women's title matches -- Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship and former Damage CTRL stablemates IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the women's championship. The other members of Damage CTRL -- Dakota Kai and Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane -- are set to compete in a huge women's tag match against Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi. The men's tag team championships will also be on the line in a huge six-pack ladder match. United States Champion Logan Paul will defend against former champions Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.