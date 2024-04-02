The Rock's Grandmother Lia Maivia Joins WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Class

With just five days until WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, WWE has announced a new member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024.The Rock revealed on his Instagram account that his grandmother Lia Maivia will be indicted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. Maivia joins Paul Heyman, iconic Joshi wrestler Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express and Thunderbolt Patterson. Reports from Fightful Select indicated that her induction would likely be the case this year as Rock allegedly had major influence over who was put in this year. He reportedly pitched inducting his grandmother this year.

Maivia is a trailblazer in her own right as one of the very first female professional wrestling promoters. Throughout the 1980s, Maivia ran Polynesian Pro Wrestling (PPW) which was a territory of the NWA in Hawaii. She took over the promotion when her husband Peter Maivia tragically passed away. She would run the promotion until the late 80s where it would then close. Maivia unfortunately passed away from a heart attack in 2008.

Rock wrote on his Instagram, "I'm honored to announce, that I will be inducting my grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the @WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2024. One of the first ever female promoters of professional wrestling. She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss."

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place following SmackDown on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. As Rock announced, he will be inducting his grandmother into the HOF and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will induct Heyman.

The Samoan Dynasty will take over WrestleMania this year in a huge way with many past and present members of The Bloodline set to be part of the grand two-day event. Night one will be headlined by Rock and Reigns who will team up against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Jey Uso will finally get his revenge on his twin brother, Jimmy, for turning on his brother at SummerSlam last year.

The decorated and well respected former tag team have been on incredible singles runs as Jey has challenged for many titles and won the tag team championships with Rhodes. Jimmy is still with The Bloodline but has shined in his own right as of recently. On night two of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes challenges Reigns for a second time after winning back-to-back Royal Rumbles. As of this writing, Reigns has passed over 1300 days as the Universal Champion.