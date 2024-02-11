Justin Bieber, Quavo and More Hold WWE Golden Title During Super Bowl Weekend

WWE continues its tradition of bringing its gold to sports' biggest shows. For years, WWE has presented NBA Finals, MLB World Series, NHL Stanley Cup and NFL Super Bowl champions with replica versions of the WWE Championship. Stars such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have held up the "Big W" title during their teams' respective championship parades. In recent years, WWE has taken the replica title one step further, introducing the "WWE Golden Title," an all-gold version of the WWE Championship that WWE lends to various celebrities at big events.

This year, the WWE Golden Title made its way to Super Bowl LVIII.