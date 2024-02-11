Justin Bieber, Quavo and More Hold WWE Golden Title During Super Bowl Weekend

The WWE Golden Title made its way to Las Vegas.

By Liam Crowley

WWE continues its tradition of bringing its gold to sports' biggest shows. For years, WWE has presented NBA Finals, MLB World Series, NHL Stanley Cup and NFL Super Bowl champions with replica versions of the WWE Championship. Stars such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have held up the "Big W" title during their teams' respective championship parades. In recent years, WWE has taken the replica title one step further, introducing the "WWE Golden Title," an all-gold version of the WWE Championship that WWE lends to various celebrities at big events.

This year, the WWE Golden Title made its way to Super Bowl LVIII.

Justin Bieber

Justin-bieber-wwe-title
(Photo: WWE)
prevnext

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe-kardashian-wwe-title
(Photo: WWE)
prevnext

Quavo

QUAVO-WWE-TITLE
(Photo: WWE)
prevnext

Ne-Yo

NEYO-WWE-TITLE
(Photo: WWE)
prevnext

Diplo

DIPLO-WWE-TITLE
(Photo: WWE)
prevnext

Josh Richards

josh-richards-wwe-title
(Photo: WWE)
prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of