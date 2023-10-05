Major Update on Adam Cole's Injury and AEW Status

Adam Cole is once again on the shelf. The Panama City Playboy shattered his ankle in a freak accident on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last month when he jumped down from the entrance ramp to the ringside area. Cole was seen hobbling around in the moments after and confirmed the significance of the injury the following week on AEW Dynamite. Despite being on the shelf, Cole remains one half of the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions as partner MJF successfully defended the titles by his lonesome at AEW WrestleDream this past weekend. Cole has remained on AEW TV in a pre-recorded capacity, showing up in vignettes alongside MJF, Paul Wight, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom.

When Will Adam Cole Return to AEW Action?

Adam Cole needs two surgeries.

Speaking a recent Twitch stream, Cole revealed the severity of his current ankle injury, calling it the "most painful" setback he has ever endured.

"My ankle is broken. When it's all said and done, When I'm eventually able to get everything all fixed, I'm going to need to get two surgeries, and it will be a total of eight screws and a plate in my ankle. Not ideal. It's incredibly painful," Cole said. "It's the most painful injury I've ever had. Speaking to doctors, [it was] just an absolute freak type of thing. No idea how it happened. I'm doing my best to stay as positive as I can. Obviously, this is soul-crushing. it's really, really a bummer. If anything, it's more painful mentally and physically, it really really hurts as well."

Cole had just made his return to the ring in March after being on the shelf with a career-threatening concussion for nine months. Since then, Cole has been a bullet train of momentum, winning a feud against Chris Jericho and going on to headline AEW ALL IN: London in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium. He has been in the company's hottest storyline of the year as well in the form of his alliance with AEW World Champion MJF. Prior to his injury, it seemed like AEW was building to a rematch between the two for down the line, but plans appear to have pivoted to MJF feuding with Jay White and Bullet Club Gold.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Adam Cole's health.