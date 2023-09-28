AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole Announces He Needs Surgery, But Won't Relinquish The ROH Tag Titles

Adam Cole had some bad news for AEW fans this week. Last week's AEW Grand Slam event saw Cole jump off the entrance ramp as he ran down to help MJF with his AEW World Championship match against Samoa Joe. Cole noticeably landed awkwardly and was limping for the rest of the segment. Reports of him being taken to the hospital popped up soon after, and Tony Khan declined to comment on his status during a media conference call on Tuesday.

Cole arrived on this week's Dynamite on crutches with a large cast on his injured leg. He broke the unfortunate news that he broke three bones in his ankle places, tore ligaments due to the awkward landing and would need surgery. He was then willing to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team Championships, only for MJF to proclaim he'd defend the titles against The Righteous at WrestleDream in a handicap match. He then left the ring after Roderick Strong called for him and even got an endorsement from Friedman.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Aussie Open

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kotia Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara

The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook (AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match)

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Tony Khan Addresses the "Buying New Japan" Rumors

Khan was asked about the rumors of buying New Japan during Tuesday's conference call. He admitted he was confused by where that rumor started but stopped short of outright denying it. He also declined to clarify what he meant by bringing AEW into a "new era."

"I think it's really good that we created a lot of speculation around WrestleDream, but I'm a little surprised as to how that speculation picked up. Specifically, the transactional nature of it because we have such a great partnership right now and we're doing such great things with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So I was a little, I was a little surprised to see that," Khan said.