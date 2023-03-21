Mercedes Monè Wants Iron Woman Match With WWE Star

Mercedes Monè has begun her world domination tour. The former Sasha Banks returned to wrestling this past January, debuting for New Japan at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. At that event, Monè confronted and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, setting her sights on the Far East's top women's prize. It wouldn't take long for Monè to make that declaration a reality, as she captured the IWGP Women's Title in February at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Despite all her success so far, Monè's long-term NJPW future is uncertain, and there's no telling what promotions The CEO intends to take her talents to next.

While a WWE return could be in the cards down the line, Monè's current obligations with NJPW have put a pin in that. Regardless, Monè has her eyes on a number of top and rising stars within her former employer.

"I really like Zoey Stark in NXT. She is super talented and amazing," Monè said at Planet Comic Con when asked who she'd like to wrestle if she were to go back to WWE. "She is ready to blast off and shine and given the opportunity, I would love to see her on Raw or SmackDown."

Beyond the NXT standout, Monè added that she has unfinished business with her former tag team partner.

"Of course, my girl Bayley. I'm not done with her yet," Monè continued. "I love her, I think she's amazing."

Monè and Bayley have shared the ring as both friends and foes. The two are the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, holding those titles on two separate occasions. When stood apart from one another, Monè and Bayley have torn the house down, receiving critical acclaim for their first major match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn as well as their brutal Hell in a Cell bout in Fall 2020.

Monè and Bayley also wrestled in a rare Iron Woman match at the tail end of Monè's NXT run. If she were to return to WWE, Monè revealed that she'd like to have another Iron Woman match, but this time with one of the most experienced active women's wrestlers going today.

"Natalya. She's one of my favorites and I feel like I never really got the opportunity to have a long match with her. I'd like to have an Iron Woman match with her," Monè said. "I used to train with her and we used to train for an hour, non-stop, just calling. I know me and her would have an incredible Iron Woman match."