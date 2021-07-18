Released WWE Legend Returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021

✖

A recently released WWE Legend has made their return to Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view event! The Slammiversary event is always a huge draw for Impact Wrestling fans as previous years have seen a number of huge debuts of performers previously signed with other promotions like the WWE, and this year was no different as the event already saw a number of notable recent releases from the WWE make their presence known with Impact Wrestling. Now they have added a WWE Legend (according to Raw Legends Night) and former Impact Wrestling star with Mickie James.

Following the Impact Knockouts Championship match between Deonna Purazzo and new addition Thunder Rosa (of which Purazzo won), Mickie James made a surprise appearance and tried to recruit her for the all women's event for NWA, NWA EmPowerrr, and Purazzo refused. Together with references to the infamous "trash bag" from James' release from the WWE, James had slapped Purazzo and officially made a mark with her return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021. Check it out:

James was only one of the familiar WWE faces that made their way to Impact Wrestling for Slammiversary following the return of Chelsea Green and No Way Jose earlier in the evening, and a tease of Aiden English coming in a future event for the promotion. These names were all part of the roster cuts that had been made by the WWE as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic within the past two years, and are now seeking a new start with Impact Wrestling.

What do you think of Mickie James' return to Impact Wrestling? Who was your favorite debut of the evening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments, and the full card and results for Impact's Slammiversary 2021 break down as such: