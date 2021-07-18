✖

Another former WWE Superstar has made their debut at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view event! One of the major draws of each Slammiversary pay-per-view event is how stars from other promotions tend to use the event as their opportunity to debut as part of the Impact Wrestling roster, and fans had been exciting to see what could go down this year considering the number of budget cuts the WWE had to make to their roster over the last two years as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the latest surprise was definitely ready to party.

One of the holes needing to be filled during the event was Fallah Bahh's tag team partner for the Impact World Tag Team Championship match against Violent By Design, The Good Brothers, and Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh came out first to announce that his partner for the match was former WWE Superstar, No Way Jose, who brought not only his ring moniker but the conga line that comes with it:

No Way Jose is only one of the major debuts this evening following Chelsea Green's return to Impact Wrestling, and the tease of former WWE superstar Aiden English coming in the future as well. These names were unfortunately some of the many performers that had been released from their WWE contracts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now all hope to find new success with Impact Wrestling.

How do you feel about Now Way Jose coming to Impact Wrestling? What do you hope to see from the star in this promotion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!