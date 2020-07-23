Mike Tyson Confirms Return To Ring With New Boxing Match

✖

After months of teasing and speculation, it was officially announced on Thursday that former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will come out of retirement for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The press release for the fight read, "Legendary former Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion, and entrepreneur, Mike Tyson, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring in a face-off against four-division World Champion, Roy Jones Jr. The exhibition will take place on September 12, 2020 at 9:00pm ET on pay-per-view as well as on multi-media platform, Triller, which has also obtained exclusive streaming rights to the soon-to-be-released, ten-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage, releasing two episodes per week leading up to the match. The fight, titled "FRONTLINE BATTLE," is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events."

At age 54, Tyson has not stepped inside the ring for an official fight since his loss to Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005. Jones Jr.'s last fight was a win over Scott Sigmon on Feb. 8, 2018.

A three-hour live event airing globally on PPV and Triller, the Tyson vs. Jones fight is set for eight rounds and will be one of multiple exhilarating fights taking place during the broadcast. This program will also include significant undercard matches as well as iconic musical performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tyson, 54, kicked off his illustrious career at 20 years old when he became the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, a record he still holds to this day. Throughout his career, Tyson held the title of Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990 and was also the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles. Roy Jones Jr., 51, who started his storied professional boxing career in 1989 has won numerous championships in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. In 2003 Jones won the WBA heavyweight title, becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a Heavyweight title in 106 years and has simultaneously held a record seven belts including WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF, and IBA light heavyweight championships.

Outside of boxing, Tyson recently made his return to the world of professional wrestling by appearing at AEW's Double or Nothing event back in May. He teased competing in an actual match against Chris Jericho the following week.

