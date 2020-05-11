Mike Tyson Posts Insane Training Video, Says "I'm Back"

For decades, Mike Tyson has remained one of the most buzzworthy athletes to come from the realm of boxing, and it sounds like he might be returning to that world once again. On Monday, Tyson took to Instagram to share an impressive and slightly ominous video, which shows a montage of him throwing multiple combos. The video ends with him looking directly at the camera and proclaiming "I'm back". The end of the video - as well as the caption - promote a company called Smart Cups, which Tyson reportedly agreed to endorse in 2018.

The video has raised many more questions than it answered, with fans wondering if Tyson is teasing an official return to boxing. As Tyson teased In a recent video, he's more than willing to "go to war again".

"I feel unstoppable now," Tyson told Facebook Gaming. "The gods of war have reawakened me. They’ve ignited my ego and want me to go to war again.”

The "I'm back" of it all has perked the ears of boxing fans, after Tyson's longtime rival Evander Holyfield said the same phrase in a video this past week. This is combined with comments Holyfield recently made to TMZ, saying that he would be more than willing to have a rematch with Tyson, decades after their second fight ended with Tyson biting off a piece of Holyfield's ear.

“It wouldn’t be no problem,” Holyfield explained. “I don’t think it would bother me to do so. The fighters that take care of themselves are the ones that last, even though I’m four years older than him. It wouldn’t be any problem."

Since stepping away from boxing in the mid-2000s, Tyson has become a unique and slightly-controversial figure in pop culture. This has included him playing fictionalized versions of himself in franchises like The Hangover and Scary Movie, as well as starring in the Adult Swim animated series Mike Tyson Mysteries.

What do you think of Mike Tyson's bizarre new video? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.