Judgement Day Retains Tag Team Titles After Major Betrayal on WWE Raw

The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are leaving Monday Night RAW with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships around their waists and shoulders, but their victory didn't come without a lot of help from a very unexpected ally. The duo defended their titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, the former Champions that only lost to Judgement Day because of another major interference (Jimmy Uso knocking out his brother while the referee wasn't looking). This time around, it was Drew McIntyre who cost Rhodes and Uso the titles.

McIntyre has made it clear that he hasn't forgotten about everything the Bloodline did to him, and therefore wouldn't be forgiving Jey Uso after his split from the group and move to RAW. Now, it appears he has aligned himself with the Judgement Day ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

It seemed like Rhodes and Uso had the upper hand in their title match on Monday night, and everyone involved in their upcoming WarGames match was banned from the arena, making it seem like an interference wouldn't be in the cards. They didn't expect McIntyre, who took out Uso and helped secure the win for Priest and Balor. After the match, McIntyre met Ripley at the ring entrance and shook her hand.

This new partnership came on the same night Judgement Day added a fifth member to their ranks, patching in JD McDonagh, who has been working with the group for some time now.

Is Drew McIntyre in the Judgement Day?

Monday night's main event interference wasn't the first time McIntyre seemed to have some sort of working relationship with the Judgement Day's de facto leader, Rhea Ripley. Last month, a sly backstage camera made it look as though Ripley may have also cut some kind of deal with the Scottish Warrior.

During a recent episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and McIntyre exchanged words regarding their Crown Jewel title match. A couple of shady statements from Rollins about McIntyre's intentions caused the Scottish Warrior to ask more direct questions of his opponent. Rollins called for the video team to roll footage of a conversation between Adam Pearce and Richochet backstage.

On the surface, the footage seemed like nothing but a simple conversation. However, zooming in on the footage caused everyone in the crowd to see McIntyre and Ripley speaking out of earshot of anyone else on the roster.

If McIntyre is working with Ripley, we don't know just yet how he will end up helping the Bloodline. He is actively keeping them from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins, so Rhea Ripley must have something else in mind.