New AEW Signing Suffers Severe Injury, Rushed to Hospital

All Elite Wrestling has always been an arm's length away from Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star is a singles star in his own right but is largely known for his New Japan Pro Wrestling tag team with Kenny Omega, a duo known as the Golden Lovers. Ibushi and Omega captured tag gold together on numerous occasions before going their separate ways: Ibushi as a beloved babyface, Omega as a despised heel. The two would eventually reunite in 2018 as Omega quietly faded away from Bullet Club. Even as Omega left New Japan in January 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling and Ibushi remained in the Far East, these two remained interlinked by commentary teases and fan signs.

Omega and Ibushi would eventually unite in AEW in Summer 2023 when Ibushi helped back The Elite in their Blood & Guts match against Blackpool Combat Club. In the months since, Ibushi was signed to an AEW contract.

Kota Ibushi Suffers Severe Injuries

The Golden Star might be away from the ring for quite some time.

During a match against Naomichi Marufuji in Pro Wrestling NOAH, Kota Ibushi seemingly suffered two significant ankle injuries. Ibushi reportedly entered the contest with an injured ankle and proceeded to wrestle for 35 minutes on it, resulting in him worsening the already-injured ankle as well as hurting his other ankle in the process.

After the bell, Ibushi was unable to stand. He attempted to raise hands with Marufuji but collapsed on the mat. Ibushi was then rushed to the hospital immediately from the venue.

AEW officially signed Kota Ibushi in November 2023 on the same day that he competed in a street fight on AEW Dynamite. Ibushi has worked just three matches in AEW, all being multi-man contests. There is no word on what this injury means for his AEW future or how it will affect any potential plans moving forward.

All of Ibushi's AEW work has come alongside Kenny Omega in some capacity. Omega is currently shelved indefinitely as he battles diverticulitis.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Kota Ibushi's injury and recovery.