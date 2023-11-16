AEW Signs Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is officially All Elite. The New Japan Pro Wrestling star made his debut in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, fighting alongside Kenny Omega and the Elite at the annual Blood & Guts event. Ibushi later teamed with Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW's All In pay-per-view in London, recreating the Golden Elite. The Japanese star has been working with AEW for a good part of the year, and that work has culminated in a contract, which was announced to the public on Wednesday night.

Ibushi took part in the "Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight" match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, a match that also served as a promotion for the upcoming Sega video game Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The former IWGP champion took on the Don Callis family alongside Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight. After the group of four men won the match, with Omega pinning Brian Cage, AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Ibushi is now a full member of the AEW roster.

"The Golden Star won the [SEGA] Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight tonight on [AEW Dynamite] on TBS, and now it's official: [Kota Ibushi] is ALL ELITE," Khan wrote in a post on social media. Of course, the announcement also came with the well known "All Elite" graphic.

The Golden Star won the @SEGA LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT tonight on #AEWDynamite on TBS, and now it's official: @ibushi_kota is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/6oxQNaYEDV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2023

Another Major AEW Signing Is Imminent

AEW fans have been hoping to see Ibushi sign a deal with the promotion, especially since his involvement with the company has been increasing throughout the year. Khan's announcement that Ibushi is now All Elite isn't much of a surprise, even though it's a welcomed development.

All that said, there will be another big signing for AEW this week, one that will be a big surprise. Hours before Dynamite on Wednesday, Khan took to social media to say that AEW had signed "one of the world's best wrestlers," and that the mystery competitor would be signing their contract at Full Gear on Saturday evening.

AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear!



See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2023

"AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every AEW fan," Khan wrote. "They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on PPV at [AEW Full Gear]!"

