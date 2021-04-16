WWE Raw: New Day Debuts Killer Mortal Kombat Inspired Gear

✖

The New Day debuted some killer new gear inspired by Mortal Kombat on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw! The New Day has always let their respective love of video games and pop culture shine inside and outside of the ring, and they have come up with some awesome in-ring gear looks based on video games over the years. Now Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have taken this to yet another cool level with full on gear inspired by Mortal Kombat's killer ninjas, Scorpion and Sub-Zero. It's the perfect time for such a tribute too considering a new Mortal Kombat movie is on the way!

As part of the lead up to the official Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of the Hurt Business coming next week, Xavier Woods was scheduled for a singles match against Shelton Benjamin. But the New Day really went all out with cool gear that looks just like Sub-Zero and Scorpion's classic ninja looks (complete with bright blue and yellow coloring). There's even a play on the classic Mortal Kombat logo!

It's a great time to be a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise as well as it will soon be debuting a brand new film with a much different take on the classic video game series than the first two films released years ago. Releasing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max (for 31 days after it initially hits theaters) on April 16th, the new Mortal Kombat is officially described as such:

"In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.

Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

What do you think of The New Day's take on Mortal Kombat's Scorpion and Sub-Zero? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!